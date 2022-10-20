A huge collection of toys and games on offer for you to buy and sell.

Looking to change up your toy and games collection? Organised by the Ludothèque de Nyon, mark the date in your calendars for Saturday 29th October 2022.

11:00 to 15:00

Salle de la Colombière – Rue de la Colombiere 18, 1260 Nyon

Choose from bikes, strollers, outdoor games, books, puzzles and much more. If you would also like to sell your own toys and games, you can! Clear out those cupboards and shelves and give your old toys a new lease of life (max 30 items). Just bring them to the Salle de la Colombière the same day between 08:00 and 10:00.

For more information click here or contact the Ludothèque at info@ludonyon.ch.

