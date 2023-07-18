A Glimpse into the Early Stats of our Survey

Thank you readers for joining in on the conversation – we have had a fantastic response to our survey so far. We are excited to share with you the initial results ( still a couple of weeks left to share your opinion with us ).

We want to keep bringing you content that is relevant to you and we understand that it is constantly evolving (as are we), so it’s important to check-in with you now and again.

Here are some key points that have come up. And remember if you don’t agree or have something to add, make sure your voice is also heard and take the survey!

In answer to the question What topics do you find useful?

Local Events took just over 90 per cent of the vote. Followed by Local News, Local Attractions and Practical Information coming in equally.

In response to What would you like to see more of on the Living in Nyon Website?

The top spots went to:

1. Networking Opportunities.

2. Living in Nyon Events

3. Family Life and Events.

So that tells us you really are a social bunch out there and making positive connections is important to you. We have had three LIN events already this year – our visits in Nyon to the Hublot Manufacture, Cap’taine Mousse Brewery and our get-together drinks just before the summer school holiday break began. We have a few more planned from September so we will keep you updated!

What do you like best about the Living in Nyon Website?

Here are a few of the responses that often appeared as a theme.

– Local information/events and upbeat articles about past events or happenings – Features about local people, insights about local news – Being in English and with relevant information – Local and in English And the final and probably most important question! Suggestions to help us improve. Here are a few of the them so far… – Notification in the weekly newsletter can be too late as either the event has already happened or it is too late to make plans. – Your event suggestions are sometimes out of date on the newsletter, not the website. – A section of easy-to-access information for newcomers to the area. Solution Currently our newsletter goes out on Friday lunchtimes and if you rely more on the newsletter for your event information we have decided to change the day the newsletter goes out to a Tuesday. This should allow for more planning time for the weekends. We, of course, try to get event information out as soon as we can but often we ourselves have a small time-frame. This new newsletter day should definitely help! So that’s the highlight reel so far – as we said we really do value your opinion so if you have a few minutes to take our survey we would very much appreciate it! GO TO SURVEY