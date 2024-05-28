A games night out with Casa Jeux

Spend an evening out with friends and try out some new games!

Every first Tuesday of the month Casa Jeux Nyon hosts a games night. It’s an opportunity to have a different type of evening out for young and old alike.

Meet for a pizza at la Puccia in the room on the left, while you eye up the selection of games and take then your pick!

Some are fast and funny and others will have you stretching your brain cells a little more.

You can chose to collaborate or compete.

Pick a familiar favourite or go with something new!

There are games masters to help you select and an international crowd.

The newly formed GO association was also present to teach people this hugely popular game in China, Korea and especially Japan. You will find some more information here.

If you are curious to learn the game too or are already an avid player looking for peers, they meet every Wednesday afternoon from 14:00 to 15:30 in Nyon – Rue Nicole 3.

What fun and games will you be getting up to?