A fun challenge to help support local businesses

The Ville de Nyon have just this week launched a fun initiative where we can support local businesses and have the chance to win a few prizes for ourselves. Using a mobile app, you can scan QR codes in participating stores and have a chance to win Only Nyon vouchers.

From June 16 to July 14, 2023 take part in the challenge and discover the diverse range of shops in Nyon. Download the Mercoria mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, scan QR codes in participating stores, and you could win big!

To make things easier for you, here is the list below:

The first person to scan QR codes from 8 of the different brands will receive a CHF100 Only Nyon voucher. The next 9 participants will get a CHF50 voucher, and there will be a draw to reward ten more people with a CHF20 voucher.

These vouchers can be spent at any of the 217 Nyon businesses listed on only-nyon.ch.

The vouchers also make a great gift for friends and family and you can buy vouchers worth CHF 20, CHF 50, CHF 100, or CHF 200. You can use them all at once or in multiple visits. The vouchers are valid for one year from the date of purchase and can be bought online or in person at the General Administration counter located at Place du Château 3, 1260 Nyon.

A lovely initiative to help support our local businesses!