A fixure of the Nyon Café Scene for just over 10 years – Celebrate La Roulotte!

La Roulotte, a fixture of the Nyon café scene for 10 years now is located by the Nyon Train Station (North Side). It’s a great meeting spot to take some moments to enjoy fresh, seasonal food and drinks all year round. It’s also in the perfect place to grab a drink before or after a journey to have there or take with you.

As we are now well into Autumn and the clocks are going backwards this Sunday (30th), La Roulotte is also keeping up-to-date and fresh for the changing seasons. Ready for hot dishes and drinks in the cosy warmth, not to mention some Vin Chaud? The Yurt is back!

Also on offer is their version of the croque-monsieur, CROQU’CHALET. What makes it so special? It’s made with Lard de Begnins and raclette cheese from a mountain pasture in Champoussin.

La Roulotte’s menu, is made up of a variety of vegetarian dishes including vegetable soup and they often have vegan options too. If you are looking for coffee and tea alternatives try some delicious hot apple juice with spices, hot lemon with honey and hot milk-honey-cinnamon.



La Roulotte closes around 21:00, so not only is it a great place to catch up with friends over coffee but for an apéro too! They have a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails and beer on tap.

In celebration of their 10 years, they have created a book filled with inspiring recipes. The second edition of this book is available to buy directly at La Roulotte for 30CHF (a great gift as the holiday season is quickly upon us).