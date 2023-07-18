A first look at Paléo 2023

Here we are for Paléo Festival 2023. So what’s new? Living in Nyon were at the Press Conference on Monday where we heard from Daniel Rossellat, president of the Paléo Festival and Mayor of Nyon. A quick walk of the grounds and a sneak peek of all the cool things coming up this year (musical artists aside).

Belleville Stage

After a huge success of the debut of the electronic music stage last year, it has had a makeover. From the warm pinks and oranges of 2022, it is now cool blues and greens which are sure to create a magical setting at night whilst featuring electro-pop, acid techno, house, drum’n’bass, bass music and synthwave artists.

NO Cash

There is no more cash at Paléo! Payments will only be accepted via debit or credit card or app. No worries if you only have cash with you – there is a prepaid system that allows you to deposit cash at exchange banks on site where staff will provide you with a card or bracelet. There is also an option to load up cash online. Simply create a No Cash Account and with the unique number on your card or bracelet, add an amount of your choice. At the end of the night you can also reclaim any remaining balance on your account either in-person at the exchange banks or online. Simple!

Quartier des Alpes

In this area there are new sparkling structures which will give a whole new atmosphere at night courtesy of light designers T.I.L.T. A great place to chill out when needing some down time in between concerts.

Washable Dishes

Paléo being sustainability conscious have introduced a washable and returnable dishes system. A fantastic way to reduce the amount of single use waste. Similar to returning your cups in the past you can now return your dishes too at return points all around the food stands. Only the cutlery is non-returnable. Hopefully this will reduce the number of overflowing bins. Paleo encourage you bring your own water bottles or dishes too. Especially in this heat!

Car Sharing

There are lots of different ways to get to Paléo, the little red train that goes from Nyon Train Station as well as the buses. Some prefer to come by car as there is ample parking on site. This year Paléo have introduced Car Sharing. In partnership with Tribugo, Paléo offer a free carpooling platform for the festival!

Use Tribugo’s interactive map to find the different routes departing from your neighbourhood and get in touch directly with people who are planning their route to the festival.

It’s amazing how the area in front of the Grand Stage looks so different from when it’s full to the brim with festival goers – peaceful even!

Charity and Social Organisations

Every year Paleo chooses a Charity Partner and this year the two chosen are Aquaverde and Médecins sans Frontières.

Aquaverde was founded in Geneva in 2022. The non-profit organisation supports the indigenous peoples of Amazonia in protecting the Amazon rainforest and preserving its biodiversity for future generations, while offering economic and cultural alternatives to deforestation. Médecins sans Frontières provides medical assistance to people facing life-threatening crises, regardless of their ethnic origin, religion or political beliefs. The organisation’s interventions are based on medical ethics and the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

HES-SO

The students of HES-SO (the University of Applied Sciences in Western Switzerland) have designed an impressive structure made up of prisms with golden reflections called Hors-Série (special edition) just across from the Vega Stage. This will also serve as a stage for young artists from the HES-SO’s two music colleges.

Quartier Libre

This renamed free access space is the place to be if you don’t have tickets to Paléo but still want to soak up the atmosphere. There are food and craft stands, four themed bars and lots of entertainment and games. The best bit is, it’s open from 11:00am to 04:00am and to everyone – the party doesn’t stop! Located between the Festival and the Campsite.

Village du Monde

Dedicated to Brazil this year with musical genres; samba, bossa-trap, jazz influenced pop and much more. Not to mention the food! Get ready to indulge in the rich flavours and gastronomic treasures from this part of South America.

If you don’t have tickets yet, 1,500 are released each morning for the day of at 09:00 (virtual waiting line opens at 08:45) only on paleo.ch.

For more information on Paléo check out our article on Information for Younger Festival Goers and a round up of last year’s Festival and where it all began.