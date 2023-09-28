Autumn Celebrations – Weekend Events in Nyon and St. Cergue

The weather is set to stay sunny and dry for this weekend so get ready to soak up the sunshine at some fantastic events happening in Nyon and St-Cergue. There is the Autumn Market brought to you by SIC Nyon and the Wine Festival Fête de la Vigne, both of which are in Nyon. Or you can head up to St. Cergue for the exciting Désalpes celebration. Guaranteed fun in the Autumn sun that you won’t want to miss!

Fête de La Vigne

The 11th Edition of the Fête de la Vigne is taking place at the Place du Château in Nyon on Friday 29th September from 17:00 until late Saturday 30th September 2023. It’s a great event for the community to together over a glass or two of wine.

Free concerts

Tasting of wines from the Nyon District

A walking rally throughout Nyon

Food from local artisans and producers

The rally will be taking place throughout the day and is open to all. There will be stations spread across the town of Nyon offering you different fun challenges to take on and solve a few puzzles during your journey. The rally stand will be at the Place du Château between 10:00 and 14:00 where you can pick up your kit. Numerous prizes will be awarded. Places are limited to 100 teams, so grab your friends and family and make a day of it!

For more information on the day check out the full programme.

Autumn Market in Nyon

This too is happening in the centre of Nyon and is organised by the SIC Nyon from 08:00 – 18:00. The usual Saturday market vendors will be extending their time on Saturday as well as local associations in the area with their stalls. There will be food, drink, local products as well sports, cultural and musical activities on offer as well. Place Bel-Air will have lots of food stalls and a stage with an artistic programme ready for you.

Check out the full programme.

Désalpe – Saint Cergue

The 36th edition of Désalpe de St-Cergue is happening tomorrow up in Saint-Cergue. A lovely Swiss tradition of when the cows, that have been up in the Jura mountain pastures throughout the summer, come back down the mountain in preparation for winter. A procession of cows adorned with colourful, floral headdresses are escorted by their herdsmen.

Hop on the little red train from Nyon or further up the line which takes you right into the middle of the village of St- Cergue. The programme for the day begins at 08:45.

Top Tip: even if the weather is sunny and dry, avoid the flip flops as the ground does get covered in things you would rather not step in!

Have a great weekend all!