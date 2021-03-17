7 talented English-speaking photographers and videographers on La-Côte

Looking for a professional for your photography and videography needs? Here is a list of the local talent for you to contact!

Photos and videos illustrate our professional and personal lives. There are many fantastic, English-speaking professionals out there but it’s a fragmented industry, and they can be hard to find outside of the word-of-mouth channel. If you are looking photographer or videographer for a personal event or for marketing and branding purposes, this list gives you an overview of some of the local and talented professionals around us.

Is there a summary of another field you would like to see in Living in Nyon? please get in touch I would love to hear it.

Get in touch with me by email here.

Thank you to all that have provided a short description of their work and contact details to get in touch with them directly for more information. Images are copyright of the artists and are taken from the websites.

Pieter Nijssen – Video

“You don’t need video, you need results; more clients, more engagement, more sales.

I specialize in making beautiful videos that sell and I distribute those videos online, using a proven, trackable system.”

Pieter makes professional videos beautifully filmed and edited to market yourself or your business.

For more information: Visit Pieter’s website or contact him by email here.

Anna de Wit – Photography

“Through photography, I show the love and connection that exists in families. I do not require (nor like) traditional posing but rather direct and prompt to achieve the unique imagery you can feel instead of just see.”

Families and personal branding photography for women is Anna’s field. Through her photography, she has also helped raise money for charities while living in Asia and she is always happy to support local community projects.

For more information: Visit Anna’s website, and follow her on Instagram or Facebook.

Amber Roberts Images – Photography

“A photo shoot with me is fun and uplifting and definitely counts as me-time. It’s a pampering session, fantastic morale booster and girl’s day out all rolled into one!”

Amber Roberts is an award-winning British female portrait photographer. She empowers women and families through beautiful photography and helps professionals elevate their image with powerful headshots and business portraits. Her style is a blend of contemporary, casual, stylish and fine art with a touch of vogue fashion.

For more information: Visit Amber’s website here, follow her on Instagram or Facebook.

Michael Kuszla – Photpgraphy & Video

“I capture and illustrate people and their activities. I tell stories with passion. I also enjoy food photography and documentaries with a contemporary and studio style.”

Michael has a wide experience working for Monocle, Nat Geo, Grand Reportage or GQ magazines, as well as for CEO’s, entrepreneurs and public people with photography and video.

For more information: Michael’s website is under construction currently, but he has an active Instagram account that showcases his work.

Danielle Andrews – Photpgraphy

“For as long as I can remember, I have been drawn to the intangible. Our experiences in this world are core to my practice and my curiosity has led me to make art that touches upon my spirituality.”

Danielle has a BA in Photography and uses photography and other mediums such as painting and sculpture, I aim to explore ideas through visual matter to verbalise what cannot always be easily written.

For more information: Visit Danielle’s website or follow her on Instagram.

Mickel Naumann – Photography

“I create an easy-going ambiance to get your natural expression. I take pictures for professional purposes and also for ID cards and legal documentation of almost any nationality. Smile!”

Michael’s specialty is professional headshots and ID pictures for adults and babies alike.

For more information: Visit the website Photo-studio Buzzmedia or by email,

Reto Steffen – Photography & Video

“I love to tell stories! Either in one frame as photography or multiple frames in video and film. Connecting with people and helping them tell their story is my passion.”

Reto regularly works for NGOs internationally or locally to help raise awareness for their projects. And is always very happy to discover more local initiatives and tell their stories.

For more information: Visit Reto’s website or follow him on Instagram.

Copyright @Reto Steffen